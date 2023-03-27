Though Sunderland supporters have been left understandably bemused and frustrated by talk of a reunion between Alex Neil and Ross Stewart at Stoke City, there is a good chance the Scottish striker leaves the Stadium of Light this summer.

The ideal scenario would be Stewart penning a new deal on Wearside and committing his future to the Black Cats but the wage structure in place at the North East club means that he will likely be offered significantly more money elsewhere.

Sunderland have a one-year option that they will certainly trigger but if they can't agree a new contract then they will surely have to consider any significant offers for the 26-year-old.

Given the goals he scored during their League One promotion season and the way he's taken to the Championship, when fit, this term, you'd imagine there will be a fair few clubs chancing their hand in the upcoming window if that is how the scenario plays out.

With all that in mind, Sunderland need to be considering their options to replace the towering forward and if they're keen to draft in a forward that can match Stewart's power and physicality then Lucas Joao is someone they could consider.

The 29-year-old is a proven Championship forward and as his record at Reading - 43 goals and 15 assists in 112 games - shows, he can be a real asset if he can stay fit.

As a short-term replacement for Stewart, the Angolan striker could represent an interesting summer target and one that should be available.

Joao's Royals contract is set to expire in the summer, meaning the Black Cats may be able to snap him up as a free agent and save themselves a bit of cash.

Sunderland have tended to focus their recruitment on younger players but the Angola international is someone that can come in and do a job for one or two seasons while those up-and-coming players continue to develop.

Though they won't have to pay a transfer fee, wages could be an issue. Joao is on £15,000-a-week at Reading (as per Capology) and reports have suggested that the maximum they're willing to pay Stewart is £10,000-a-week.

That suggests the 29-year-old would have to take a pay cut were he to make the move to the Stadium of Light and convincing him to do so at this point in his career may not be easy.

But Sunderland need multiple contingency plans in place and there is no harm scoping out whether Joao could work as a short-term Stewart replacement.