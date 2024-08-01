Highlights Sunderland are not planning to sell key players; Ekwah could be an exception due to midfield competition.

It has been a busy summer full of transfer speculation at the Stadium of Light, with several of Sunderland’s stars being linked with moves away from the club.

Thus far, Sunderland have taken the stance that none of their best players are for sale, and it would take big bids to lure any of their prize assets away.

Anthony Patterson, Jack Clarke and Denver Hume are three of the Black Cats who have been linked with moves away from the club, but the club have been clear about wanting to hold on to them.

However, one player who the club might consider selling is Pierre Ekwah.

Ekwah's mixed performances on Wearside

The 22-year-old arrived on Wearside from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee in January 2023 - a fee that was believed to be minimal.

The Frenchman had to be patient to get his opportunity at the Stadium of Light and largely appeared as a substitute during his first six months under Tony Mowbray.

Initially, Ekwah looked out of his depth in Sunderland's midfield and appeared to lack the physicality required of him in the Championship. This was emphasised when the Frenchman gave away a costly, late penalty against Hull City, which led to the Tigers' equaliser. Mowbray labelled the midfielder as naive and claimed the incident was a learning curve.

However, learn he did, as the central-midfielder demonstrated strong character in bouncing back from this setback while putting in some promising performances towards the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Frenchman continued his fine form at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, with Ekwah putting in some stellar performances, securing his place in the starting eleven. As a result of his fine performances, the midfielder was linked with several Premier League sides.

His ability on the ball cannot be questioned and his determination to drive through Sunderland’s midfield while picking out key passes is impressive. However, his performances wavered last season, and his inconsistencies might convince the Sunderland hierarchy to cash-in.

Two weeks ago, reputable source, Fabrizio Romano, revealed on his 'X' account that Italian side, Udinese, had made a formal approach for Ekwah and that negotiations were ongoing with the player.

It must be noted that the player still has three years remaining on his contract, so the Frenchman would not leave cheaply. It was also revealed on the West Ham Way Podcast, that West Ham have a 35% sell-on clause, which could ramp up his price.

Since Romano's news, the links have gone quiet, but this does not mean they have gone away, meaning Ekwah could be on his way this summer.

Competition for places at Sunderland could convince Ekwah to depart

Competition for places in Sunderland's central-midfield is fierce this season, and this could be the defining factor in Ekwah's future.

The Frenchman cemented his place in the side last season, making 40 Championship appearances in central midfield, scoring five and assisting two.

Despite these statistics, this season promises to be different under new boss Regis Le Bris. With Chris Rigg developing well, the youngster will expect to play more regular football.

Furthermore, Dan Neil has been ever present in the Black Cats' midfield, and new arrival Alan Browne will also expect to start with his vast Championship experience. The duo partnered each other in central midfield against Blackpool on Sunday. With more options than positions available, Ekwah could struggle to get in Le Bris' starting eleven.

Sunderland's current options in midfield - per Transfermarkt Player Position Pierre Ekwah Defensive-midfield Dan Neil Central-midfield Alan Browne Central-midfield Jay Matete Central-midfield Chris Rigg Central-midfield

With multiple options available to Le Bris in the heart of midfield, there will more than likely be rotation, and this is likely to mean that the Frenchman's minutes will be reduced.

Ekwah has become a fan favourite during his time at the Stadium of Light due to his beaming smile and work within the community, which saw him named 2024 community champion. Due to this, fans would undoubtedly be sad to see him leave after a year and a half at the club.

While the rumours have gone quiet, it remains to be seen whether the player will leave this summer. Furthermore, any decision to part ways with the 22-year-old could be down to the player himself, as he may decide his future lies elsewhere.

Ultimately, despite Ekwah's contributions on and off the field, the club might just feel that if they were to let one of their regular performers leave for the right price, it could be Ekwah.