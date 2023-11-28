Highlights Amad Diallo could be a loan addition for Championship sides in January, having had a successful loan spell with Sunderland.

Diallo has not played for Manchester United since returning from his loan, making him a potential target for Sunderland.

If Diallo is unavailable, Sunderland could consider signing David Brooks on loan, as he needs regular game time and could provide quality and experience to their attack.

Sunderland could be in the market for another attacker this January, to help aid the likes of Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke, with former Man United loanee Amad Diallo linked.

The winger would be an excellent loan addition for many Championship sides in January, as he has not been involved as much as he would have liked at Old Trafford.

The Ivorian headed back to Manchester from his loan spell with the Black Cats this summer after it ended in disappointment in the play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town. Despite it having a cruel ending, Diallo was a resounding success on Wearside.

The winger spent a solitary season in the North East, but it was a very productive loan spell away from the Red Devils, with Diallo making a massive impact at the Stadium of Light, scoring 14 goals and collecting a further three assists in the league and inspiring their promotion push in the Championship.

Diallo has not played a minute of football so far back with his parent club, taking his spot as an unused substitute in some of their games, or not involved at all.

Sunderland, naturally, were heavily linked with a move throughout the summer. A trio of clubs emerged in the summer as wanting to take Diallo on another loan from Old Trafford, with West Ham United, Everton, and Burnley all keen, according to The Northern Echo.

However, The Sun then claimed that the 21-year-old was willing to return to Wearside if Tony Mowbray remains in charge. Whilst Fabrizio Romano outlined that Sunderland were Diallo's preference if he were to move away temporarily from Manchester United again.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

Who else could Sunderland target if they can't seal a move for Diallo?

Diallo is predominantly a right-winger but can also operate as an attacking midfielder more centrally as well, and perhaps Sunderland's plan is to sign another player like that.

One who fits the bill in those two respective positions is David Brooks of AFC Bournemouth. However, he has endured a difficult few years of late.

On October 13th 2021, the Welsh international was confirmed to have been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma. He would make a full recovery on May 3rd 2022, when he announced on his social media that he had been given the all-clear and was now cancer-free.

In spite of that, Brooks played his next league match on 18 March 2023 and has made 18 appearances since then for Bournemouth across the last two seasons, but has plenty of competition for places on the South Coast in his area of the pitch now.

In 12 games this season, Brooks has scored twice, but only started four games in all competitions. This could be a concern for him, with Wales playing Finland in March for a European Championship qualifier, and the winner will play in a final against Poland or Estonia for a chance to go to Germany this summer.

A fully fit and consistently playing Brooks is among Wales' best players, but he needs regular game time, which is not currently coming as often as he would like with Bournemouth.

The Cherries have Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Justin Kluivert, and Dango Outtara operating in the sorts of areas Brooks would like to, so perhaps a loan is his best bet.

Should Sunderland sign David Brooks?

A temporary move for Brooks could suit both parties if Diallo is not available and Sunderland need an alternative option.

Wales boss Rob Page has hinted that some players would benefit from playing more regularly, and Brooks would fall into that. He said: "We have to be on the front foot with it... we need to take every advantage into these games in March.

"If that means we have to try and influence some of the players to go and play and get minutes then we'll be having those conversations.

"We have to be selfish, we have to think of ourselves in this as well and get the players playing as many games as they can.

"We need to get all of us [coaches] in the room and have a plan, go through the squad - the potential squad - who needs to get out playing games, who needs more minutes, and we'll try to determine how healthy the bodies are coming into camp in March."

For the likes of Bournemouth and Sheffield United, Brooks has scored nine times and collected 11 assists in 69 games at Championship level, with most of those coming as a teenager.

A move to a free-flowing Sunderland side and back to the second tier could be the ideal fit for Brooks, who could operate as a number-ten or right-winger under Mowbray. It could be a win-win for both player and club, to get him to get into Page's reckoning again, and for Sunderland to add more quality and experience to their attack.