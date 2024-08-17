Highlights Sunderland's strong start in the Championship displays their play-off potential for the season ahead.

Sunderland kicked off their Championship campaign with a near-perfect performance over Cardiff City last Saturday. Goals from Luke O'Nien and Jack Clarke guided the Black Cats to their first three points of the season.

Much of the talk over the summer has been about arrivals and departures in the North East as well as the arrival of new manager, Regis Le Bris.

With a manager in place, the club have been able to focus on the business they intend to do during the transfer window. Although the club have made several signings, the best business they have done is keeping hold of their best players.

Despite continued interest in Sunderland's talisman, Clarke, the club have been able to hold on to him up to this point. Indeed, if the Black Cats can hang on to the winger, then they have a promising blend of talent and balance, which should see them challenge for the play-offs.

Sunderland's squad has play-off potential

In truth, there have been a number of question marks hanging over Sunderland this summer: will the new manager be up to it? Will the club sell their best players? Will they show ambition in the transfer market?

Up to this point, the club have answered most of those questions. Of course, we are only one league game into the season and the transfer window is still open, so everything could change. Furthermore, it must be questioned whether Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has shown enough ambition yet, with no strikers through the door.

However, the best business the Wearsiders have done is keeping their talented squad together. Such is the potential in this team, that several of their players have been subject to interest from the Premier League and across Europe. In fairness to Louis-Dreyfus, his not-for-sale approach is paying off.

Throughout the Black Cats' starting eleven, there is talent. At the back, Sunderland had one of the best defences in the division last season. Anthony Patterson is where it all starts. Although not the loudest, he has a commanding presence and is a magnificent shot-stopper, hence the interest from Manchester City.

Dan Ballard and O'Nien have built a solid partnership at centre-back and are complimented by Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin either side. Indeed, Cirkin is a player who does not get as much praise as he deserves and showed just how good he is against Cardiff.

The midfield trio of Alan Browne, Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham compliment each other. While Browne and Neil do the defensive work, Bellingham has the strength and power to push on and link up with the Black Cats' attack.

Against Cardiff, Clarke and Patrick Roberts reminded fans just how good they really are. Roberts was at his skillful best, while Clarke did Clarke things. The winger's ability is there for all to see, and he is the Wearsiders' trump card. His winner against Cardiff was trademark Jack Clarke, and it is why Premier League clubs have been after him.

At this moment, Sunderland might fall short of the automatic promotion spots and that is because they do not have a prolific striker. Although the club could still bring in Alexandre Mendy, the line was led by Eliezer Mayenda, and it looked a weak spot for the team.

With all this talent in their side, Sunderland look set for a successful season and the play-offs must be the minimum they aspire to.

Clarke's sale would scupper play-off hopes

Despite all their promise, one decision could make or break Sunderland's season. Having scored 15 goals last season, Clarke is a wanted man. Not only did he contribute goals, but he single-handedly tore teams apart.

Jack Clarke's Championship 2023/34 statistics - per SofaScore Goals 15 Expected goals 11.43 Assists 4 Expected assists 9.77 Big chances created 12

It is no wonder that teams like Ipswich Town and Southampton are still pursuing Clark, as per Darren Witcoop. Whether his ability can translate to the Premier League is unknown, but Clarke will want to prove himself on the biggest stage.

So far, Sunderland have stood firm and have placed big asking prices on their top players, including Clarke, with the club wanting at least £25 million for his services, as per James Copley. Up to this point, that has been enough to deter clubs from bidding for the winger, but in the transfer market, anything can happen and there is still time for him to leave.

Against Cardiff, Clarke reminded everyone of what he is capable of. In one move, he killed the game with his incisive run though Cardiff's back line, drilling home to the far post. Not many players have the ability to do that and that is why they come at a price.

Sunderland have stood firm on Clarke so far, and they will know that losing him could de-rail their season. With that in mind, the club must resist any advances in the rest of the window.

With the transfer window closing in two weeks, Sunderland fans will be willing it shut before Clarke can leave.

The Black Cats have a team with talent seeping through it, and the addition of a striker would be the cherry on top.

Indeed, if the Wearsiders can keep Clarke, then they must surely be considered play-off hopefuls at the very least.