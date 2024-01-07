Highlights Sunderland's transfer strategy focuses on signing young players to develop and potentially sell for a high price in the future.

The team is currently struggling in the striker department and needs to bring in a new player before the end of the month.

Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff would be a good target for Sunderland due to his impressive goalscoring record and potential for future profit.

Sunderland will be glad that they have managed to bring in a replacement for Tony Mowbray a couple of weeks before the January transfer window.

New boss Michael Beale may not have had a huge amount of time to prepare for the window, but he will have had a bit of time to think about potential targets who could enhance the Black Cats' cause.

Work will have been going on behind the scenes too, with the Wearside outfit's transfer strategy clearly controlled by those behind the scenes rather than the head coach.

Purchasing plenty of young players during the previous window, it's clear that the board are keen to develop assets before potentially selling them on for a high amount during the summer.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

That could be an excellent strategy for them in the long term, especially in their quest to enjoy long-lasting success.

It could also allow them to spend more in the transfer market if they sell players of high value, but in the short term, signing inexperienced players hasn't fully paid dividends.

Sunderland's striker struggles

The forward department has struggled, and quite notably too.

Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Hemir have both struggled to get themselves on the scoresheet, as well as loanee Mason Burstow who is still young.

With the Black Cats relying on Jack Clarke to get them out of sticky situations sometimes, it seems clear that they need to bring in a striker before the end of the month, even with Nazariy Rusyn scoring against Preston North End on New Year's Day.

They can't afford to keep relying on Clarke, especially with speculation about his future on Wearside, so it's crucial they have enough quality in their striker department.

If they haven't already, they need to shortlist some players to pursue so they can address this area adequately.

This is a requirement they would have known about for some time though - and they have reportedly been keeping an eye on AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi, Mao Hosoya and Birmingham City loanee Jay Stansfield - so it already seems as though they have some irons in the fire.

Sunderland should consider joining Coventry City in Macaulay Langstaff race

Coventry City have Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff on their radar, according to a report from Coventry Live.

This is a link that makes sense, even though they already have Matt Godden, Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, with Fabio Tavares failing to make too much of an impact in the first team recently.

The Black Cats should also be looking to enter the race for him.

Langstaff is 26, so there's still a chance they could sell him for a profit in the future, although that isn't the main reason why Beale's side should be targeting him.

His goalscoring record is the main reason, with the 26-year-old registering 41 league goals last term and scoring 19 times in 26 League Two appearances this season.

Related Sunderland face battle with Southampton and Watford for Lamare Bogarde Lamare Bogarde is set to be the subject of intense transfer speculation this January

Making the step up to the EFL seamlessly and continuing to score regularly, he's the type of player that the Black Cats require.

It's a risk to sign him because he would need to make two steps up the football pyramid - but he's a natural goalscorer and could be the man that helps fire the club into the play-offs.

At 26 too, he has some experience under his belt and would be a good permanent addition.

This may also be a good time to pounce with Luke Williams joining Swansea City, so the Black Cats need to be keeping tabs on him.