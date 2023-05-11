Sunderland have enjoyed a fantastic Championship campaign thus far and things could get even better for the Black Cats as they prepare for the play-offs.

Securing sixth spot on the final day of the second-tier campaign, Sunderland will welcome Luton Town to The Stadium of Light on Saturday evening before they make the trip down to Kenilworth Road three days later.

A combination of brilliant recruitment and freedom granted by Tony Mowbray has been the big secret in Sunderland readapting to the Championship so well, and subsequently, lots of the planning for next season's recruitment will have already started.

The slight complication they will have is not knowing what division they will be in, which could have somewhat of an impact on how they approach the window, however, there will be individuals who will be of interest and attainable regardless of whether or not promotion can be achieved?

Who should Sunderland target this summer and why would they fit in at The Stadium of Light?

Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino could thrive at a club like Sunderland, with the teenager showing some really positive signs whilst on loan at Blackpool this season.

Possessing a wand of a left foot and very progressive in his passing and movement, he would certainly suit the club stylistically speaking.

He also fits in when it comes to Sunderland's recruitment strategy under the club's current regime and it would be no surprise if Patino is a player that has already been flagged up.

Off the ball, Patino is also impressive and will make late runs into the box, whilst he also has the engine to remain as relentless as he is in minute one, right through until the end of a game.

Full of desire and grit out of possession too, he is a player that has the potential to thrive under Tony Mowbray, whilst the Sunderland boss could play a big part in his development too.

With promotion to the Premier League still on the cards, Patino could be eyed up if promotion is achieved, or if the Black Cats remain in the Championship.

What's Charlie Patino's situation at Arsenal like?

The talented midfielder has a contract at the Emirates Stadium that is not set to expire until the summer of 2025.

However, as per a report from the Daily Mail last week, it is likely that Patino seals a permanent exit away from the Gunners when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

It is suggested in the report that Patino's desire to be in closer proximity to first-team football has played its part in the situation looking like it is.

Last season, former Gunner Daniel Ballard opted to seal a permanent exit despite being very highly-rated, with it being Sunderland who secured his services.