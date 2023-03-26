Sunderland could potentially recruit Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen as part of a deal that sees Anthony Patterson go the other way, according to The Sun.

Iversen's stock would have been high following two impressive loan spells at Preston North End - but Brendan Rodgers decided to keep the Dane in his first-team squad following the departure of Kasper Schmeichel.

However, he hasn't been able to establish himself as a regular starter at the King Power Stadium yet and The Sun believes the Foxes are open to selling the 25-year-old when the summer comes along.

Rodgers is particularly willing to let Iversen go in a potential swap deal between the two sides, with Leicester taking an interest in Patterson who has been exceptional for the Black Cats this season.

Retaining his status as first-choice stopper for the Wearside outfit, he has been able to show his class throughout the 2022/23 campaign and was even reportedly considered for a call-up to England's senior side.

That may have failed to materialise - but the Black Cats still have the opportunity to generate a huge fee for him with the stopper signing a new long-term contract last summer to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light until 2026.

The Sun believes the Championship side may struggle to afford Iversen's wages, something that could be a barrier to this potential deal.

The Verdict:

This could actually work out well for the Wearside club because it seems inevitable that Patterson will move on at some stage if he continues to impress, though promotion could boost Tony Mowbray's side's chances of retaining him.

If they are to sell him to a club though, Leicester may be a good option because this potential swap deal including Iversen could actually work out well for them with the latter proving himself at this level before.

It would be different if Iversen had just been an average keeper in the second tier - but he stood out for Preston and would probably be just as impressive at the Stadium of Light if he had the opportunity to shine there.

The Black Cats shouldn't be looking to pay over the odds in terms of wages because they need to be as sustainable as possible.

But they shouldn't give up hope in their potential future quest to sign the 25-year-old - because he may be willing to take a salary cut to play regular first-team football.

Considering his age, he could be an excellent long-term signing for Mowbray, so you feel this is a deal well worth doing if the Foxes are willing to cough up a decent amount for Patterson.