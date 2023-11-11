Highlights Sunderland strengthened their forward department during the summer transfer window to avoid being in a difficult position with limited options.

The Black Cats signed several young strikers with little to no Championship experience, including Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda.

Sunderland missed out on signing Jay Stansfield, who has since been performing well for Birmingham City, and it remains to be seen if their current forwards can step up and make up for it.

Sunderland desperately needed to strengthen their forward department during the summer transfer window.

Ellis Simms returned to Everton in January and with Joe Gelhardt heading back to Leeds United on the expiration of his loan deal in the summer, Ross Stewart was the only option they had at the time.

Although it wasn't fully known at the time, it would take until today for Stewart to make his return, so the Black Cats would have been in a very difficult position if they hadn't ensured they strengthened their front line sufficiently.

Some strikers did come in during the summer, much to the relief of the Black Cats' fanbase who had seen their side rely on the likes of Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo last season.

Diallo has since returned to Manchester United, so it was clear that more than one striker was going to be needed to compensate for the Ivorian's lack of attacking threat from midfield.

Which strikers did Sunderland sign?

The Black Cats signed quite a few young players during the summer window - and there's a lack of experience in their striker area.

Luis Hemir (20) was the first forward to arrive, coming in during the very early stages of the summer window from Benfica. And Eliezer Mayenda (18) also came in before the start of the season - but he has been out injured for much of his stay on Wearside.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

It then took until the latter stages of the window for the Black Cats to improve this department further, with the departure of Stewart to Southampton potentially allowing them to sanction deals for both Mason Burstow (20) and Nazariy Rusyn (25).

None of these players had any Championship experience under their belt before they arrived.

Which Birmingham City player did Sunderland miss out on?

According to the Black Cats' boss Tony Mowbray, Stansfield was close to joining the club but made the switch to St Andrew's instead to link up with Birmingham City.

When asked whether he thought the young forward was going to join the Wearside club, Mowbray told the Northern Echo: "Yeah, I think so (when asked whether he thought Stansfield was going to join his side).

"I never got to the point of expecting him to arrive the next day but it's something we chased pretty hard and for whatever reason...I did have a conversation with him, I spoke to his manager at Fulham and they were pretty sound and happy that he was coming here.

"For whatever reason, that didn't happen."

Will Sunderland regret missing out on Jay Stansfield?

Like the Black Cats' other forwards, Stansfield doesn't have a huge amount of experience at this level but at the time of writing, he has registered an impressive five goals in 12 league appearances which isn't a bad record.

Unfortunately, Sunderland's current forwards haven't been able to get fully going yet and Mowbray's side have been reliant on Clarke to come up with the goods once more.

It may only be a matter of time before their current strikers start scoring, with all of them having a high amount of potential, but Stansfield may have made a real difference for them and with him, they may have been in the top six now, potentially challenging for an automatic promotion spot.

A front four of Clarke, Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts and Stansfield would have been tasty - and they probably wouldn't have had to pay a big loan fee or a huge salary to bring the latter in.

Missing out on him is proving to be painful at the moment - and Mowbray will be hoping the forwards he has at his disposal can step up and ensure the Black Cats don't have any regrets regarding the current Birmingham loanee.