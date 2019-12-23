Sunderland could be handed transfer boost in pursuit of midfielder ahead of the New Year

Sunderland could be handed a transfer boost in their reported pursuit of Feyenoord midfielder Liam Kelly ahead of the January transfer window.

It has previously been reported by The Sun that Sunderland are one of the clubs interested in landing his signature, although it remained to be seen as to whether the Dutch club were willing to cut short his disappointing spell so far in The Netherlands.

But Voetbal International have now revealed that Feyenoord are willing to allow Kelly to leave the club for free ahead of the transfer window, which could put a number of interested parties on high alert as we approach the New Year.

Sunderland are currently struggling in their bid to win promotion back into the Championship this season, as they’ve only won two games in all competitions since Phil Parkinson took charge at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are currently sat 13th in the League One table, and Parkinson will surely be tempted to add to his squad in the January transfer window if they’re to stand any chance of returning to the second tier.

Kelly could be the ideal addition to their squad as well, as the Irishman has previously played for Berkshire-based Reading in the Championship before moving over to Feyenoord in the summer of 2019.

Sunderland are next in action on Boxing Day, when they host struggling Bolton Wanderers in a game where they will be expected to pick up a much-needed three points to aid their promotion bid this term.

The Verdict:

This could be a real boost to Sunderland’s chances of signing Kelly in the January transfer window.

It’s been a spell to forget with Feyenoord for the Irishman, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him leave the club in the very near future as he looks to get his career back on track.

He’s already shown in the past that he can cut it in English football, having previously played for Reading in the Championship before moving to the Dutch giants.