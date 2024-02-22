Highlights Sunderland hopeful of tying Chris Rigg down to a new deal after the sacking of Michael Beale.

Rigg is believed to be part of a group of players at the Stadium of Light that become disillusioned under Beale.

Interest from top clubs like Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Man City could complicate the Black Cats' chances of securing Rigg for the long term.

Sunderland now hope to tie Chris Rigg down to a new contract following Michael Beale's dismissal, according to talkSPORT.

The outlet believes Rigg was one of a number of players to become disillusioned during Beale's short reign, which was a largely unsuccessful one as the Black Cats failed to climb into the play-off places.

In fact, it could be argued that they went backwards under the 43-year-old, who was dismissed earlier this week.

Playing just over half an hour of football under Beale, Rigg didn't benefit from Beale's time at the club at all, and he will be hopeful of securing more minutes on the pitch between now and the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Chris Rigg's senior appearances [As of February 22nd] Championship EFL Cup FA Cup Total 2022/23 8 1 0 9 2023/24 0 0 3 12 Total number of appearances: 12 (2 goals)

The midfielder may only be 16 - but he made his debut at 15 in the FA Cup last season - with Tony Mowbray giving him the opportunity to shine.

And he has scored twice at a senior level this term, registering a goal against Crewe Alexandra and also heading home against Southampton to give the Black Cats a 5-0 lead against Russell Martin's side.

Considering he scored both during the early stages of the season, he will probably be disappointed not to have added to this tally, although his lack of game time under Beale probably hasn't helped his cause.

With Beale now gone, the Black Cats are hopeful of tying Rigg down to a deal, with the player able to sign a professional contract when he turns 17.

It is expected that he will win more game time under interim manager Mike Dodds, something else that could persuade him to remain at the Stadium of Light.

However, the Wearside club will face a real battle in their quest to tie the talented teenager down to a new deal, with his performances allowing him to attract interest from some of the finest teams in the world.

German outfit Bayern Munich and Premier League teams Liverpool and Manchester City are thought to be keen on him, as well as Newcastle United.

Rigg's family is full of Newcastle fans, but it's unclear whether that would persuade him to make the switch to St James' Park.

Mike Dodds could be key in keeping Chris Rigg at Sunderland

Game time could be the factor that decides Rigg's future.

And Dodds has helped young players to thrive before, so expect to see the 16-year-old on the pitch a lot more regularly.

Managing his game time will be important and the teenager will understand why.

But he should be given more opportunities to shine and if he does, he should be looking to put pen to paper on a new contract.

This is because he isn't guaranteed to win first-team football at a higher level at the moment.

Rigg needs to perform well if he is to win plenty of game time though. He needs to earn it.