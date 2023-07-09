Blackburn Rovers target Danny Batth will not be getting a contract extension at Sunderland due to his age, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rovers are reportedly ready to offer the 32-year-old a two-year deal and are hoping that he will push to leave the Stadium of Light as a result of falling down the pecking order under Tony Mowbray.

Batth joined the Black Cats in January 2022 and played a key role in both their promotion from League One and the run that saw them reach the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship.

He's featured 54 times across a season and a half with Sunderland but his future now looks uncertain amid interest from elsewhere in the Championship.

The Black Cats have signed two centre-backs - Jenson Seelt from PSV Eindhoven and Nectarios Triantis from Central Coast Mariners - this summer already and Dan Ballard is likely to be Mowbray's first choice at the position.

The likes of Luke O'Nien and Trai Hume have also shown they're capable of slotting in when necessary while Joe Anderson joined the club in January and Aji Alese will be back fit soon.

Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United eye Danny Batth

Where that leaves Batth remains to be seen but he will certainly have EFL suitors should he depart.

Nixon has reported that both Blackburn and Rotherham United are interested in the experienced defender.

Rovers are said to be hoping that the centre-back will find himself down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light and push to leave this summer, which could mean he's available cheaply.

When is Danny Batth out of contract at Sunderland?

Batth has entered the final 12 months of his Black Cats contract, having penned a two-and-a-half-year deal when he made the move from Wolves in January 2022.

The report claims that he will not be offered an extension by the North East club due to his age.

The Ewood Park outfit are ready to offer him a two-year deal while the Millers are thought to be unlikely to be able to pay the sort of salary that Batth is expected to demand.

Danny Batth's pre-season absence revealed

Batth did not feature in either of the two pre-season games that Sunderland played against non-league duo Gateshead and South Shields yesterday.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray revealed that his absence had been due to a knock but was unable to rule out a summer exit for the defender.

He said: "It's just a knock, he's coming with us to the US.

"We have to wait and see - it seems strange, doesn't it, to be talking about your player of the year last year leaving.

"But we have signed two young centre halves [Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis], you hope that Dan Ballard stays fit and that Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese aren't too far away. You reach a certain age in football and you want to play, I get on really with Danny and I've been there myself as a player.

"Let's see what the next six weeks brings on that front. He was amazing last year, I have to say that.

"If he stays: great. If he goes it's because he wants to play. He'll get a feel of it [and we'll go from there]."