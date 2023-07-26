Highlights Sunderland are interested in signing Bradley Dack on a free transfer, as he is well known for his performances under manager Tony Mowbray at Blackburn.

Dack's goal-scoring ability and familiarity with Mowbray's style of play make him an attractive option for Sunderland, especially considering he is available on a free.

Although Sunderland usually target younger players within their budget, they may make an exception for Dack if he accepts a reasonable salary.

Sunderland are interested in signing Bradley Dack on a free transfer as Tony Mowbray targets a reunion with his former player.

Sunderland keen on Bradley Dack

The 29-year-old is well known to fans in the Football League, as he starred for Blackburn for many years after a move from Gillingham.

The attacking midfielder particularly shone under Mowbray at Ewood Park, so the chance to work under the Black Cats chief is surely going to appeal.

And, according to reporter Alan Nixon, a move could happen, as he claims Dack is on Sunderland’s radar, even though they have predominantly targeted younger players in recent windows.

“Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray wants old boy Bradley Dack on a free transfer - if terms can be sorted. Dack would want a decent deal to move to the north east and Sunderland prefer to invest in younger players within their budget. But Sunderland may make an exception for Dack if he is willing to accept the salary they would pay.”

Dack is available on a free after he left Rovers this summer following his contract expiring.

The former Gillingham man, who has suffered bad luck with injuries over the years, scored four goals in 27 games for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in the previous campaign as he struggled to establish himself as a key player.

Do Sunderland need Bradley Dack?

With Amad Diallo having returned to Manchester United, Sunderland need to add more goals to their team. Of course, Dack is a completely different player, but he is someone who has chipped in with goals at this level in the past.

The major positive to this potential move is that he knows Mowbray, and he is clearly suited to the style of play that the boss adopts.

When you add in that he’s a free transfer, it’s a low-risk move that makes a lot of sense, provided his wage demands aren’t too big.

However, you’d think that Dack would jump at the chance to join Sunderland, and it could be an opportunity to get his career back on track under the guidance of a coach he knows very well.

Whilst Sunderland’s recruitment has been excellent, it’s no harm adding experience to this young group, and Dack could turn out to be a shrewd addition.

Sunderland transfer plans

It still feels like there’s a lot of business to be done at Sunderland, who face a battle to keep hold of the likes of Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart.

Whether they move on is obviously going to influence what they do in the market, but you can be sure that Mowbray is desperate to keep the pair. Even if they do remain, another attacking signing would be welcome, and Dack seems like the right player.

He would bring a new goal threat to the team, and if Mowbray can get him playing to the levels he showed for him at Blackburn, he could quickly become an important player at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland start their Championship campaign with a game against Ipswich on August 6.