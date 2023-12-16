Highlights Sunderland is considering a loan move for 19-year-old winger Jewison Bennette if the right club can be found in January.

The club sees loan moves as a way to give young players more playing time and develop their skills.

The loan move for Bennette will likely be to a club that plays a similar style to Sunderland, such as Peterborough United, to ensure his development aligns with the club's philosophy.

As Michael Beale looks set to become the new Sunderland manager, it appears as if some moves away from the Stadium of Light are being planned too.

The Black Cats are considering a loan move for 19-year-old winger Jewison Bennette,. This is according to Chronicle Live, who added that a deal would only be done if the right temporary club were found in January.

The club's interim head coach, Mike Dodds, said, when asked about potential loan moves for their flock of young talent who aren't getting much game time: "Any of those young players who aren't playing as much as we'd like, I think it [a loan] needs to be discussed because we have invested in them and we see them as a long-term project." He added: "Loans are a way to fix the minutes that they need."

Dodds specified that when it comes to the Costa Rican, they weren't going to send him somewhere that isn't at least reminiscent of their style of play. "We're not going to put Jewi[son] in a team that is going to smash it from back to front," said Dodds. "We need to be really selective in terms of where we can get Jewi where someone wants to play him, that plays a similar type of style as Sunderland where he can practice the things that we want him to practice and that we want him to get better at.

"It might be abroad, it might be in this country. Those are things that we need to decide for what is right for this football club."

Who is Jewison Bennette?

Despite joining Sunderland in the summer of 2022, the teenage wide player from Costa Rica is still a bit of an unknown quantity to fans. Since arriving from Herediano - a club in his home country - Bennette has only played in 16 league games; 15 of them were last season. He joined for an undisclosed fee, but reports from Central America suggest that the fee was just over the £1 million mark.

The most consistent runs of games that the 18-year-old has had since coming to the northeast of England has been for his country in international matches. That lack of minutes is never good for a player's development. This season has been more affected by injury and illness than simply not being picked to play, but a loan move is his only hope of playing football regularly in the 2023/24 campaign.

Related 3 transfer dilemmas Mick Beale will face at Sunderland AFC immediately Beale is set to be named as Tony Mowbray's successor, but the transfer window poses some potential issues for the 43-year-old

Where should Jewison Bennette go on loan?

Dodds was very clear about the fact that there's no point in sending him to some hoof it long side where he's not going to develop in the ways that they'd want him to. This potentially suggests that a move to a lower league EFL club is less likely, as there aren't many teams in League One and Two that play the way that Sunderland do.

One team that does fit that model, though, is Peterborough United. The two clubs have a very similar style. Sunderland play about 3.85 passes per sequence at a speed of about 1.7 metres per second, according to The Analyst, as do Peterborough. This similar methodology would give Sunderland the piece of mind that he's going to come back to the club and his developed attributes will still suit them.

The Black Cats have reported interest in the Posh's star winger Kwame Poku, according to TEAMtalk. Sending Bennette back the other way might make that deal easier to complete for both parties.