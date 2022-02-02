Sunderland considering 42-y/o as potential replacement for Lee Johnson

Jonathan Woodgate is the latest name to be linked with the Sunderland vacancy as they step up their search for a new manager.

The Black Cats hierarchy made the decision to sack Lee Johnson after the embarrassing 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers last time out, even though the team are currently third in the table.

Now, it’s about identifying a successor, with a host of names having been linked to the vacancy in recent days.

And, the Northern Echo have revealed that Woodgate is the latest name in the frame, with the former Middlesbrough boss said to be very keen on becoming the new Sunderland manager.

Another factor that will help his cause is Woodgate’s friendship with Jermain Defoe, and the update states that he would be ready to have his former Tottenham teammate, who just returned to the club, as part of his coaching team.

The 42-year-old has experience in charge of boyhood club Boro and he also had a spell in charge of Bournemouth in the previous campaign as they reached the play-offs but lost to Brentford in the semi-final.

The verdict

This isn’t a move that would get the Sunderland fans too excited but it’s worth pointing out that Woodgate was highly-rated as a coach and he did do well at Bournemouth.

His time at Middlesbrough wasn’t as impressive but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be able to succeed at the Stadium of Light.

So, the board are right to consider him for the role and it’s then down to Woodgate to impress at an interview if he gets the chance. Either way, there will be plenty of interest in this job.

