Sunderland confirm transfer agreement for winger

Sunderland have added to their under-23 ranks for the rest of the season as the addition of Nicky Gyimah has been confirmed by the Black Cats.

The 18-year-old was initially at Peterborough United and earlier in the season he went on trial with Sunderland’s north east neighbours Middlesbrough.

However when that didn’t end with him being offered a deal, Gyimah headed to the Wearsiders and it appears he has done enough to impress the coaches at the Academy of Light.

Gyimah’s stay at the League One side will initially be until the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, but Sunderland have the option to extend that by an extra year if he impresses enough.

It’s thought that the winger, who describes himself as pacey and direct, will head straight to the development squad, with Sunderland’s under-23’s playing in the Premier League 2 competition.

But with the Black Cats struggling with injuries recently some impressive performances could see him in the first-team sooner rather than later.

The Verdict

Not much is known about Gyimah but Sunderland have clearly jumped on the opportunity to add to their ranks with a highly-rated prospect.

Eight Premier League clubs and also outfits in Germany were said to be looking at him when Boro took him on trial so it seems like a bit of a coup for the Black Cats.

Lee Johnson may have switched to a 3-5-2 recently so he’s not using wingers, but if Gyimah impresses right away for the under-23’s then there’s every chance he could get a call-up – much like Dan Neil has this season.

Whilst little is known about the wide player, you’d have to say this is a positive move for Sunderland.