Sunderland confirm temporary departure of 29-year-old

Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan, the Championship club have announced.

Winchester joined Sunderland from Forest Green Rovers back in the 2021 January transfer window, and helped the Black Cats win promotion from League One to the Championship last season.

In total, the versatile 29-year-old, who can also play at right-back, has made 67 appearances in all competitions for the club, but has yet to feature in the league for the club during the current campaign.

As a result, Winchester has now secured a return to League One, no doubt with the aim of enjoying more regular football.

It has been confirmed that Winchester have now completed a move to Shrewsbury on a season-long loan, although Sunderland do hold the option to recall the 29-year-old in January.

Having completed that move to Shrewsbury, Winchester has now become the club’s ninth senior signing of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

This does look like a good deal for all involved now that is has been confirmed.

For Winchester, this move should present a welcome opportunity for him to get regular first-team football that he has been struggling for since the start of the season.

Shrewsbury meanwhile, are getting some useful depth in several areas of the pitch, with a player who is proven to be a useful operator at their level.

Meanwhile, the option to recall in January means that Sunderland are not taking too much of a risk with regards to leaving themselves short, so this could prove to be a sensible piece of business all round.