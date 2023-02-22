Sunderland confirm significant player agreement

Sunderland have secured a new contract for captain Corry Evans, who has extended his stay on Wearside until at least the summer of 2024.

The Black Cats confirmed the news on Wednesday evening that their number four has put pen-to-paper on a new deal, which can be made longer until 2025 if Sunderland choose to activate a one-year optional clause.

Evans, who has amassed 69 caps for the Northern Ireland national team, was a Lee Johnson signing in the summer of 2021 as he looked to add more experience and steel to his Sunderland midfield in League One.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions last season as Sunderland won promotion back to the Championship, and the 32-year-old has been pretty much a regular in the starting 11 during the 2022-23 campaign as he re-united with his former Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray.

Disaster struck though in the early stages of last month’s North East derby clash against Middlesbrough as he suffered a serious knee injury, one which has ended his season prematurely and could leave him on the sidelines for most of 2023.

Despite that, Sunderland have made a commitment to the experienced midfielder to keep him on their books for at least the next year, which could end up being two or more.

The Verdict

He may not be able to play for most of 2023 now, but Evans is still going to be an important figure in the dressing room for Sunderland.

The Black Cats have a lot of young, up-and-coming players that need nurturing – especially in Evans’ position of central midfield – so it will be vital that Evans remains involved whilst he is unable to feature on the pitch.

Along with Danny Batth, he is perhaps the leader of the dressing room when it comes to being there and having done it, so to not have him on the pitch could be a blow in tough away games where more experienced heads end up being important.

Now he has his future sorted, the focus of Evans will now shift onto his rehab from his knee injury – there’s always a risk that he won’t come back the same player from such a serious issue but Sunderland clearly have every faith in his ability.