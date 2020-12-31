Sunderland confirm significant off-field appointment

Sunderland have announced the appointment of Jamie McAllister as the club’s new assistant head coach.

A defender during his career, McAllister played in the Championship for the likes of Bristol City and Yeovil Town during a 20-year playing career, that also saw him capped once by Scotland.

The 42-year-old is now set to reunite with Sunderland manager Lee Johnson at The Stadium of Light, having previously worked as Bristol City’s Under 21s manager under the now Black Cats boss.

Speaking to the club’s official website after confirmation of his appointment at Sunderland, McAllister said: “I have worked with the gaffer for the past four or five years, so I know how he works, and I understand his philosophies and style.

“The potential here is fantastic and everybody has a part to play – our role is to create a culture and identity that provides the spark to take this club back where it belongs.

“We have great fans behind us and we want to reward that support, not only with winning football, but enjoyable football.”

It also seems as though Johnson himself is pleased to be reunited with McAllister, as he added: “Having worked with Jamie previously during our time at Bristol City, I have a full and thorough understanding of his qualities on and off the pitch. He will be a huge asset for Sunderland AFC.”

Sunderland are currently 11th in the League One table, four points adrift of the play-off places but with several games in hand on the sides around them following the postponement of their last four league games.

The Verdict

This looks like it ought to be a smart appointment from Sunderland.

Given McAllister and Johnson are already familiar with each other from their time working together at Bristol City, you do feel as though they ought to be link up well at the Stadium of Light to help push the Black Cats up the Championship table.

Indeed, it does feel like a compliment to McAllister that Johnson was keen to bring him in at the League One promotion chasers, and it is good to see that the club are giving him the backing and support to get deals done with individuals such as this one.