Sunderland confirm significant managerial decision

Sunderland have appointed Alex Neil as their new manager, the League One club have confirmed.

The Black Cats had been searching for a new manager, following the sacking of Lee Johnson in the wake of a 6-0 defeat at Bolton at the end of the January.

It had seemed as though the club had been dealt a blow with their pursuit of Johnson’s replacement earlier this week, when it was reported that Roy Keane had turned down the chance to return to the Staduum of Light to fill that role.

However, Sunderland have now seemingly moved quickly to find another figure to take over that position at the club.

It has now been announced that Neil has taken over as Sunderland’s new manager, signing a rolling 12-month contract with the Black Cats.

As well as Neil’s appointment, it has also been revealed that Martin Canning, who previously worked with Neil at Hamilton and Preston, has taken over as the club’s assistant coach.

Having previously guided Norwich to promotion to the Premier League, Neil had been out of work since leaving Preston after a near-four year spell with the Championship club came to an end last March.

Sunderland currently sit fourth in the League One table, with Neil’s first game in charge of the club coming away at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This may not be a bad appointment for Sunderland in fairness.

Neil has plenty of experience of the Football League from recent years, so he ought to know just what is required of him during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, having previously won promotion to the Premier League with Norwich as well, the 40-year-old could also be a useful asset in helping the Black Cats secure their long awaited return to the Championship.

Having taken on this role, you can be confident Neil will have the full backing of Sunderland’s supporters, and it will be interesting to see if he is able to turn that to success on the pitch as well.