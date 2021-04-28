Sunderland confirm significant injury setback to 26-y/o

Sunderland have confirmed that complications to Jordan Willis’ knee injury means he could face another year out.

🏥 Jordan Willis has suffered additional complications to a knee injury following surgery and has today undergone a further operation. Under contract until June 2022, he is expected to be out for a further 9-12 months. We know you will come back stronger, @J2Willis 👊❤️ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 28, 2021

The defender had featured regularly for the Black Cats after joining from Coventry City for the 2019/20 season, but he was forced off with a knee injury against Shrewsbury Town back in February.

Whilst it was always going to keep him out for a lengthy period, there was a concerning update shared by the club today, as they revealed that Willis has ‘suffered additional complications’, which means another operation is required.

As a result, the 26-year-old is going to be out for nine to 12 months, which could take the defender up to the end of his contract at the Stadium of Light, which expires in the summer of 2022.

Willis will hope he can return to what will be a Championship team next season, with Lee Johnson’s side in the play-off places with two games to go.

However, defeat to Blackpool last night extended their winless run to seven games, meaning they head into the crucial period out of form.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to have real sympathy for Willis as he has already been out for a few months so this is really bad news for him and for Sunderland.

But, these things happen in football and the defender needs to just be focused on his recovery, even if it might seem to be a long time away.

Now, all Willis can focus on is supporting his teammates as they look to win promotion, and making his comeback in the Championship would be special for the player next year.

