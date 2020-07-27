Sunderland confirm player’s Championship move

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of Bali Mumba, with the youngster linking up with Norwich City ahead of their return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Mumba has been with Sunderland throughout his time as a youth player, but he’s now linked up with Norwich on a four-year deal that’s set to run until the summer of 2024.

A club statement from Sunderland has confirmed the exit of the 18-year-old, but they haven’t revealed the fee he’s moved on for.

The midfielder made 10 appearances for the Sunderland first-team on the back of his debut in 2018, but Norwich have a different plan for the youngster, with further reports suggesting that he’s going to be used as right-back cover in Daniel Farke’s squad.

Norwich are, of course, preparing for life back in the Championship after a single year in the top-flight of English football came to an end yesterday with defeat to Manchester City.

Max Aarons, 20, is the current Norwich option at right-back, but Farke also has Sam Byram in his squad, who has plenty of experience in the Championship having played at that level for Leeds United and Nottingham Forest before.

Whilst Mumba embarks on life at Norwich in the Championship, Sunderland are facing up to another year in League One.

The Verdict

It’s disappointing for Sunderland fans to see Mumba moving on, but that’s the risk that comes with the club sitting in League One.

The midfielder (or now right-back) has talent and whilst he’s not hit the heights quite expected of him yet at Sunderland, there was genuine belief he could become a star.

He’s now got a chance to improve against at Norwich, who have proved with Aarons that they can develop young talent and give them a big stage to perform on.

