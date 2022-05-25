Sunderland confirm plans to secure three player deals after promotion secured

Sunderland have confirmed that talks are taking place with Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts over new deals with the trio.

All three are out of contract in the coming weeks, but discussion were put on hold as Alex Neil’s side looked to push for promotion back to the Championship.

Of course, they were successful on that front, with the Black Cats beating 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley over the weekend to seal a return to the second tier.

That has allowed Neil and the recruitment team to start planning for next season and the club announced this afternoon that they want to keep the trio, who were all important players during the run-in.

Centre-back Wright played 40 times for the Wearside outfit, whilst the versatile Gooch featured in 41 games during the promotion campaign.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City winger Roberts joined in the January transfer window and he scored twice in 17 appearances, which included impressing at the end of the season.

If terms aren’t agreed with any of the players then they will be free agents in the coming weeks.

Have any of these 22 ex-Sunderland players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Simon Mignolet Yes No

The verdict

This is sure to go down well with the Sunderland support, as they will recognise that all three players have done a lot to help the team this season.

So, it makes total sense that the club are looking to tie them down to new deals and they could all be important parts of the squad in the coming years.

Now, it’s about waiting to see what the players decide but you would expect that they all want to be part of Sunderland’s journey in the Championship as they are a club now on the up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.