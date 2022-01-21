Sunderland confirm permanent signing of Premier League midfielder

League One side Sunderland have announced the arrival of Manchester City midfielder Patrick Roberts on a contract until the end of the season, with the club holding the option to extend it beyond that period.

The Black Cats were expected to take the 24-year-old on loan for the remainder of the campaign once his deal with French side Troyes was terminated.

Roberts had made just one Ligue 1 appearance this season and for weeks has been linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light.

However instead of it being a temporary move, Sunderland have instead negotiated a permanent deal for for playmaker, who can also play as a winger as well as a number 10.

Having signed for the current Premier League champions in 2016 from Fulham, Roberts made just one top flight appearance for the Citizens before going on various loan stints.

His most successful one came at Celtic between 2016 and 2018, scoring 15 league goals for the Scottish giants whilst he’s also had stints at Norwich City, Middlesbrough and more recently Derby County.

The Verdict

This move could go one of two ways.

Roberts hasn’t had the greatest last few years in his career – his loan spells have always been stop-start due to either injury or just not being picked by a manager.

It could go a similar way here, but with Roberts no longer on City’s payroll this gives him an extra incentive to perform well for his new employers to earn a better contract next season.

Dropping into League One could be a great move for the player as well – he’s clearly got a lot of natural ability but in recent years he hasn’t been able to channel it.

Playing in a side that likes to play football the right way though and a team who play on the front foot will no doubt suit Roberts though and this could end up being a big signing.