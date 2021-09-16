Sunderland confirm off-field arrival from Premier League side

Sunderland have confirmed that Phil Jevons has joined Lee Johnson’s backroom team as first-team coach from Everton.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Phil Jevons as the club’s new first-team coach. Welcome to #SAFC, Phil! 👊 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 16, 2021

The League One leaders have been one short in that department in the opening weeks of the season after Andrew Taylor left the Stadium of Light over the summer.

And, after a process that saw the club consider different candidates, they have announced today that Jevons is the man who will take up the important role moving forward.

The 42-year-old has made the move to Wearside after a seven-year spell at Goodison Park that saw him in various different positions, including the U18 boss most recently.

Linking up with Johnson won’t be anything new for Jevons, as the pair have a relationship that goes a long way back, as they were teammates at Yeovil Town and Bristol City during their playing careers.

As well as working with the senior group, part of Jevons’ remit will be to help bridge the gap between the first-team squad and those lads coming through the academy.

20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 19 How many times have the club won the top division of English football? 5 6 7 8

The verdict

From the outside looking in, this seems like a very smart move by Sunderland as they are bringing in someone who has a lot of experience at a big club, yet he is also young and eager to make a name for himself.

Crucially, he is also someone that Johnson knows and trusts, which is vital for any boss as he looks to get his message across to the players.

So, this seems sensible for Sunderland and it will now be down to Jevons to help make his mark on the club over the next few years.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.