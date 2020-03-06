Sunderland confirm midfielder’s temporary departure

Sunderland midfielder Bali Mumba has joined non-league side South Shields on loan for the remainder of the season, the League One club have confirmed.

A graduate of Sunderland’s academy, Mumba has made a total of ten appearances for the Black Cats senior side since making his senior debut in 2018, and has also been a regular for the club’s Under 23s side this season.

The 18-year-old will however spend the rest of the season in the seventh-tier of English football with South Shields.

As things stand, Mumba’s new temporary club are currently top of the Northern Premier League Premier Division, five points clear of the play-off places with 12 games still to play this season.

Mumba could now make his debut for South Shields when they travel to Bamber Bridge on Saturday afternoon, looking to further strengthen their hopes of promotion to the National League North.

There are currently around 18 months remaining on Mumba’s contract with Sunderland, securing his future at the Stadium of Light until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This does feel like something of an interesting one.

You certainly feel as though Mumba would benefit from more experience of first-team football, and indeed a battle for promotion, which it looks like he is going to get here.

However, given some of the promise he has shown since breaking into Sunderland’s senior side, you do wonder whether he could have possibly secured a move to a slightly higher level of non-league football.

Indeed, it could even have been argued that with the potential he has shown for the club, Mumba could have been a useful asset for Sunderland themselves in the battle for League One promotion over the next few months, further adding to the intrigue around this particular move.