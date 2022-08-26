Sunderland confirm latest Alex Neil update amid Stoke City interest

Sunderland have confirmed that Alex Neil is heading to Stoke to undergo talks about potentially becoming their next manager.

The Black Cats have announced via their club website that their current manager is indeed in discussions about potentially landing the vacant role at the bet365 Stadium but that they are also ‘committed’ to retaining his services.

Stoke have been without a manager since relieving Michael O’Neill of his duties after a shaky start to the new season. There have been names linked from Chris Wilder to Joey Barton but it is Alex Neil who is currently in talks over the position it seems.

Neil has formerly managed in the Championship on two occasions, with Norwich and Preston both giving him their leading roles. He achieved a promotion with the Canaries and took them into the top flight, whilst with PNE, he managed to take them to seventh despite their modest budget.

Eventually, he was let go by the Lilywhites and ended up with Sunderland in their search for a League One promotion. Despite only joining midway through the last campaign, after Lee Johnson was sacked, he managed to not only steady the ship but take the team into the play-off places.

Once there, he led the Black Cats to Wembley and finally led them to that elusive promotion. Despite having made steady progress with the club though – and starting this new 2022/23 season well in the second tier – he could now be on his way to Stoke to try and help them break back into the Premier League.

The Verdict

Alex Neil leaving Sunderland now would be a strange move by the manager, especially when you consider the team he has put in place at the Stadium of Light and how well he is doing so far with the club.

After coming in and leading the side to a promotion – which the supporters are still hailing him for – he has begun to mould a team in his own image over the course of the transfer window. That, in turn, has led to a superb start to the season for the side that has seen them near the top end of the division.

However, with Stoke needing a boss, it looks like his head might be turned over a potential move to the Potters. The club have struggled to really get going under previous boss Michael O’Neill and with a restricted budget too, it means there would be less for a new manager to work with.

Alex Neil though might feel that he can be the man to take Stoke back into the Premier League, which is exactly what the club want. If he could achieve that, then he would be a hero with the Potters too.