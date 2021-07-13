Sunderland confirm departure of figure

Sunderland goalkeeping coach Lee Butler has left the club to join Wrexham of the National League.

Butler joined The Black Cats in November 2019 to work under Phil Parkinson, and he will now link up with him again with the National League club.

Parkinson joined the non-league outfit at the start of the month, and given the Hollywood backing behind him, promotion seems to be the only objective for the Welsh club.

Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds completed the takeover of Wrexham in February and are hoping to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Speaking to the club website, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said: “Lee has been a great personality around the club and we thank him for his contribution. We all wish him the very best in his next venture.”

The website also states that the club are now beginning their search for Butler’s replacement.

The verdict

Lee Butler has worked closely with Phil Parkinson in the majority of roles he has been in and they have seen great success in the past.

Butler’s expertise will be invaluable for Wrexham in the fifth-tier of English football, whilst he will leave a glaring void in the meantime. The Black Cats have recently signed a young goalkeeper in Jacob Carney from Manchester United whose progression is likely to be disrupted because of the change.

Under Parkinson – and adding a coach like Butler – Wrexham have every chance of success for next season, and there will be a real sense of expectation once the season commences.

