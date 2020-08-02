Sunderland confirm arrival of defender as summer shake-up continues

Sunderland have completed the permanent signing of Bailey Wright, with the defender signing a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

The Australian international joined the Black Cats on loan from Bristol City in January and whilst injuries and the current situation restricted him to just six appearances in the red-and-white stripes, Wright made a big impression in that short spell.

That’s after Sunderland kept five clean sheets when he played, whilst his leadership on the pitch was also key as the team picked up results.

Therefore, Phil Parkinson was always keen to bring him back up north and the club confirmed on their official site that they have signed the 28-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

The former Preston man will hope to play a crucial role as the Wearside outfit look to get back to the Championship in what is their third year in the third tier.

Wright’s arrival follows the addition of Aiden O’Brien, after the Ireland international joined on a free transfer having played for Millwall over the years.

The verdict

This is an excellent bit of business from Sunderland as they have brought in a player who the manager knows and more importantly someone who has shone at this level in the past.

Wright will be a big character in the dressing room and he will be key to the side winning promotion next season, which is obviously the aim.

Recruitment has been a major issue for the Black Cats over the years but Parkinson seems to be making some shrewd signings recently and fans should be pleased with how the group is shaping up.

