Sunderland confirm agreement reached with defender

Sunderland have confirmed that Bailey Wright has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old has spent the last two-and-a-half years on Wearside and he was particularly impressive in the previous campaign as the Black Cats returned to the Championship after winning the play-offs.

Wright was key to that but talks on a new deal were understandably put on hold until the season had finished.

And, they’ve now struck an agreement, with the club announcing this evening that the Australian international has signed up for two more years.

That will be a big relief for boss Alex Neil as he looks to build a team that can be competitive on their return to the second tier, with Wright sure to be an influential figure both on and off the pitch.

Despite this addition, Sunderland are still expected to be active in the transfer market, with defender Dan Ballard closing in on a move to the Stadium of Light from Arsenal in a deal worth around £2m.

The verdict

This is very good news for Sunderland as Wright has proven to be a reliable performer in defence and his leadership qualities will also be appreciated by the management as well.

So, you always expected this to get sorted once they won promotion and it will be a relief to Neil and the staff that it’s sorted.

It’s also great news for Wright, who has a big season ahead of him as he also looks to the World Cup with Australia later this year.

