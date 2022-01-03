Sunderland confident of keeping talented ace this January window

Dan Neil is set to stay at Sunderland as sporting director Kristjaan Speakman outlines January business.

The Black Cats are currently fighting for automatic promotion out of League One, and such won’t be entertaining any offers for prised assets in this transfer window.

“We don’t need to lose anybody right now,” said Speakman, via Chronicle Live.

“The whole purpose of the project is to build those assets and develop that strength in depth, and there’s nothing better than having teams interested in your players because that does suggest that good things are occurring.

“But we won’t be entertaining any of those players leaving in the window, they are motivated by Sunderland getting to where we want to get to at the end of the season.”

Instead, head coach Lee Johnson will be looking to strengthen the side this January as the club continues to fight to get back into the Championship.

Neil has been a breakthrough star for Sunderland this campaign. The 20-year old homegrown midfielder has played 23 of the side’s 24 league games this season, starting 22.

Sunderland are currently second in the League One table, one point behind leaders Rotherham.

Johnson’s side have taken 49 points from 24 games and are unbeaten in their last nine games in the league.

Their next opponents are Wycombe Wanderers, who they face on January 8.

Sunderland won their two most recent games, against Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster respectively. They did so with an aggregate scoreline of 8-0.

The Verdict

This is good news for Sunderland fans, who don’t have to worry about losing their exciting young prospects this January.

It is healthy for the club that it can produce players ready for the first team at a young age and not be concerned about losing them to a club in a higher division.

If the Black Cats can secure Championship promotion then this will only get easier as they rebuild the stature of the club.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Ross Stewart Kilmarnock St Mirren Ross County St Johnstone