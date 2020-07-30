Sunderland complete deal to sign experienced forward

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Millwall man Aiden O’Brien.

O’Brien has been a free-agent since he left Millwall at the end of the 2019/20 season, and he’s seemingly wasted no time in finding a new club.

The Irishman scored four goals in his 21 appearances for the Lions in all competitions last season.

He had been with Millwall since coming through the club’s academy system, and made 226 appearances in total for the club, and put in a number of impressive performances at The Den.

But his 11-year spell with the Championship side reached a conclusion in the summer, and Sunderland have been keen admirers of landing his signature.

O’Brien issued his thoughts on his latest move, and labelled Sunderland as a ‘massive club’, which is certain to be well received by the Stadium of Light faithful.

“It feels terrific to be a Sunderland player. This is a massive club and I just can’t to get going.

“I love scoring goals, it’s what I live for and hopefully I can bring plenty to the team. I can’t express how excited I am, and I can’t wait to show the fans and my team-mates what I’m made of.”

Sunderland will be targeting promotion back into the Championship next season, under the management of Phil Parkinson next term.

The Black Cats narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the 2019/20 campaign, after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail the season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

The Verdict:

This is a smart signing by Phil Parkinson’s side.

Sunderland need players that have experience of playing in the Football League, and O’Brien is somewhat of a coup for a League One club.

He’s got a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship with Millwall, and I think he’ll be a regular in the Sunderland team next season.

It’s a shrewd bit of business by the Black Cats.