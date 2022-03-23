Sunderland come to transfer decision regarding Liverpool player

League One outfit Sunderland have decided to not offer Liverpool defender Sean Wilson a contract with the club after a trial period on Wearside, per the Sunderland Echo.

The 19-year-old was reported to have linked up with the Black Cats along with other trialists, with one of those in Ugonna Emenike penning a deal from non-league side Leatherhead.

With his professional contract at Anfield set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season, Wilson came in and featured in Sunderland’s 3-0 defeat to Stoke City in the under-23’s Premier League at the end of February.

Wilson though did not feature for the Black Cats this week as they faced Burnley in the same competition, with the Echo confirming that he has now returned to Liverpool after not receiving a deal from the third tier side.

After playing 21 times for the Reds’ under-18’s team last season, Wilson has barely featured for Liverpool’s under-23’s in 2021-22, appearing just once in the Premier League 2 competition and starting twice in the EFL Trophy.

The Verdict

This is a stage of the season where under-18’s and under-23 squad players from bigger clubs will be told where their futures lie, so naturally some will go on trial to other clubs in the hope of securing contracts.

Unfortunately for Wilson though he clearly didn’t show enough to earn a deal at the Stadium of Light.

Considering he’s barely featured for Liverpool’s development squad this season, you can assume that Wilson has zero future at Anfield going forward.

Sunderland would have been a good landing spot for him considering they are a sleeping giant of League One and several young players have come through into the senior setup in recent years, but that will not be happening for Wilson.