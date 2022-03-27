Sunderland coach gives insight on Alex Neil’s tenure so far

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has earned praise from u23 coach and former player Michael Proctor, with him saying that the manager is exactly what the club needs at this current moment in time.

Sunderland are looking to get themselves back into the Sky Bet Championship at the end of this season with them well in the top six race at the moment.

Neil will be eager to get the job done and really make a name for himself with the club’s fans at this early stage of his tenure, then.

And, for Proctor, Neil is exactly the sort of manager that the club needs:

“He’s been excellent and I think he’s a really good fit for the club at this moment in time,” Proctor told the Sunderland Echo.

“Hopefully we can get the points that we need to get us over the line because ultimately that is what this club needs to be doing and we need to get out of this league as quickly as we can and get everyone pulling in the right direction.”

The Verdict

Sunderland once again are in the play-off mix in League One and they will be desperate to finally get the job done this year.

It’s been a long time now since they were even last in the Championship and the longer it gets, the more it hurts the supporters.

Let’s see if they can make this season one to remember for the right reasons.

