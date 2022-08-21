Sunderland closing in on transfer agreement with Brighton

Sunderland are set to win the race to sign centre back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

van Hecke joined Brighton back in 2020, but has yet to establish himself as a first-team regular at The AMEX Stadium.

The Dutchman did however, enjoy an outstanding loan spell in the Championship with Blackburn last season, where he won the club’s Player of the Season award.

Are these 20 statements about former Sunderland players true or false?

1 of 20 Grant Leadbitter retired from playing after leaving Sunderland in 2021? True False

Now it seems as though the 22-year-old is set for another stint in the second-tier in the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, van Hecke is due to sign a new contract with Brighton – with his current deal expiring next summer – before joining Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season.

That is despite the fact that Blackburn have apparently been keen to re-sign the defender for this season, as they continue to search for central defensive reinforcements.

The Verdict

This does look as though it ought to be a very good signing for Sunderland to get done.

The injury to Dan Ballard in particular, means the Black Cats do still seem to be in need of central defensive reinforcements.

In van Hecke, they will be getting someone who can fill that role, with a proven ability to excel at this level from his time with Blackburn.

Given Rovers were apparently keen to bring the defender back to Ewood Park, this could be seen as something of a coup for Sunderland, which should serve them well for the rest of the transfer window, and beyond.