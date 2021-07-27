Sunderland closing in on signing of Premier League youngster

Sunderland are set to confirm the acquisition of Liverpool youngster Tony Gallacher tomorrow, according to Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are in desperate need of full-backs on either side of the pitch, with both Conor McLaughlin and Callum McFadzean being released and Denver Hume still yet to agree terms on a new contract.

But they are closing in on 22-year-old Gallacher for the left-hand side and he could compete with Hume for a starting spot at the Stadium of Light – providing that he agrees to return.

Gallacher joined the Reds from Falkirk in January 2018 and also spent time on loan at MLS side Toronto FC in 2020, but he’s only featured for Liverpool’s senior side once in a League Cup match in 2019 against Aston Villa.

The Scot played eight times in the Premier League 2 competition last season in a variety of different defensive positions, however left-back is his natural role.

Gallacher is now set for his first spell out in the EFL and it could lead to a permanent deal next season if Liverpool are willing to let go of the youngster with his first-team chances seemingly limited.

The Verdict

Sunderland fans will welcome any kind of full-back right now with less than two weeks to go until the season starts, and there’s every chance that Gallacher could be a good fit.

You don’t get signed by Liverpool as a teenager unless you have something about you – it’s been a few years since that happened but the fact that Gallacher has some senior experience in the MLS is a good sign that he will be able to cope with the demands of League One.

There’s no guarantee that Denver Hume is going to sign the contract that is on the table for him so Gallacher could start the season as the undisputed first choice for Lee Johnson, and Liverpool probably wouldn’t be sending him to a club unless they had some guarantees that their player will be getting regular game-time.