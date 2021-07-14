Sunderland closing in on signing of 65-cap international

Sunderland look set to bolster their midfield options with the signing of Northern Ireland international Corry Evans, per The Athletic.

It is being reported that the 30-year-old is having a medical with the Black Cats ahead of signing a two-year contract, and it will strengthen an area of the pitch that is lacking following Lee Johnson’s summer reshuffle.

Johnson let Max Power, Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen and George Dobson leave the club, leaving just Carl Winchester and Elliot Embleton as central midfield options at the Stadium of Light.

But Evans, who has earned 65 caps for his country, looks like he is arriving to fill a void left by the likes of Power and Leadbitter to add some steel to the engine room.

Following his release from Blackburn Rovers after making over 200 league appearances for them since 2013, Evans was linked with moves to both Stoke City and Cardiff City last month.

But it is Sunderland who have seemingly won the race to sign the experienced midfielder as Johnson looks to put together a promotion-winning squad.

The Verdict

Sunderland fans probably want the club to splash out on transfer fees for exciting younger signings, but there needs to be a balance and that’s where Evans comes in to the equation.

The club will be eyeing up players who have potential and resale value down the line but it is important that experience is acquired as well and Evans brings a ton of that from not only the league above but on the international stage.

Evans could have probably been a decent rotational option for a Stoke or Cardiff but you’d imagine that he will be an important first-team player for Sunderland next season, especially with Johnson lacking options in that department right now.

It may not be a flashy signing that jumps off the page, but it’s definitely a smart one.