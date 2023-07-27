Highlights Bradley Dack is set to join Sunderland, reuniting with his former manager Tony Mowbray after leaving Blackburn.

Dack is known for his goal-scoring abilities and could provide another threat for Sunderland if he can stay fit.

While he may not always start, Dack's presence as an option off the bench will be valuable for the team, and getting him on a free transfer is a great deal for Sunderland.

Bradley Dack is at Sunderland’s training ground as he looks set to join Tony Mowbray’s side ahead of the new Championship season.

Sunderland to sign Bradley Dack

The 29-year-old is without a club since leaving Blackburn in the summer, and it was revealed yesterday that he was on the radar of Mowbray, who managed Dack during one of the best periods of his career at Ewood Park.

Therefore, a reunion would make sense, and it seems that took a big step closer today, as The Athletic confirmed that Dack is in the north-east, with the transfer seemingly imminent.

“Bradley Dack is at Sunderland’s Academy of Light training ground and is set to become the club’s fifth signing of the summer.”

What will Bradley Dack bring to Sunderland?

As mentioned, Dack played under Mowbray before, so the Sunderland chief knows all about the attacker, who is at his best as an attacking midfielder just off a striker.

Crucially, he is a player that will add goals to this team, as he has proven over the years. Dack scored 15 goals in the 2018/19 campaign at this level, and managed nine in just 22 appearances the season after, with injuries restricting his impact.

Those fitness issues have been a regular problem, and some will note that Dack hasn’t had such productive figures recently, but Mowbray’s guidance could help.

He knows the areas Dack needs to be in, and the former Gillingham man has shown that he has composure and quality in the final third.

After losing Amad Diallo, Sunderland need to replace his goals, and whilst Dack is a completely different player, he will find the back of the net if he can stay fit.

Will Bradley Dack play for Sunderland?

Following on from that, you would think that Dack will be competing with Alex Pritchard for a place in the XI, with Mowbray’s preferred 4-2-3-1.

With Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts out on the flanks, and a number nine, potentially Ross Stewart if he stays, it’s fair to say Sunderland could have a lot of variety and quality in attack.

To get someone like this on a free is great business, and even if Dack isn’t always in the XI, he is such a good option to have from the bench.

Sunderland summer transfer plans

Dack is expected to be the fifth new face at Sunderland once this goes through, and Eliezer Mayenda will be in after that to make it six.

The latter fits the recruitment strategy more than Dack, as he is a young, hungry player with the potential to improve. So, Dack does differ from the way Sunderland have acted in the market due to his age.

On the whole though, fans will be pleased with how things are shaping up ahead of the new season, but they will be desperate to keep hold of the likes of Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart, then they could have a real go at promotion once again.

Sunderland start the season against Ipswich Town on August 6.