Sunderland closing in on signing from Premier League club

League One side Sunderland are ‘confident’ of sealing a deal for Manchester City outcast Patrick Roberts in the coming days, per Football Insider.

The Black Cats are just waiting for French top flight side Troyes to come to an agreement with the Citizens to cancel the 24-year-old’s loan deal after appearing just once in Ligue 1 this season.

That would pave the way for Roberts to head to Wearside to try and resurrect his career and potentially earn himself a permanent move to Lee Johnson’s side in the summer, with his contract at the Etihad Stadium coming to an end in June.

Roberts joined City from Fulham in 2015 when he was 18 years old for a fee of around £12 million, but he’s only ever made one league appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side and that was in the 2015-16 campaign under Manuel Pellegrini’s tutelage.

A successful loan spell at Scottish side Celtic followed before stints with Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Derby County, and when he pens a deal with Sunderland it will be seventh different loan club of Roberts’ career.

The Verdict

Roberts now has it all to prove following another failed loan spell away from Man City.

His previous few stints have not amounted to anything and it now may take a drop down into League One to finally show what talent he’s got.

With Aiden McGeady out injured, Roberts could replace his dynamism in the Sunderland line-up but he needs to get his head down and start playing with the ability that everyone knows he has.

The winger will more-than likely be a free agent in the summer so this, when confirmed, will be a good platform to show what he’s really about to any potential suitors in July.