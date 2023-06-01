Sunderland are closing in on the potential signing of Luis Semedo from Benfica.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Black Cats have won the race to sign the 19-year-old amid uncertainty over his future in Portugal.

A number of big-name clubs have been linked with a move for the forward in the past, including Italian giants Juventus, Roma and AC Milan.

Brighton were also reportedly interested in signing the youngster, but it now appears that Sunderland have fought their way to the front of the queue.

Who is Luis Semedo?

Semedo was born in 2003 and has come through the ranks at the Benfica youth academy.

The forward is currently in a contract stand-off with the Liga Nos champions, which has led to him being kept out of the first team squad.

Semedo has earned international recognition with Portugal at underage level, competing for the U19 and U20 sides.

However, a lack of opportunities in the first team squad also only led to six appearances in the Benfica B team in Liga 2 this campaign.

But he did make four starts in the UEFA Youth League, scoring four against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

In the previous season, he scored 20 goals across 38 appearances in all competitions.

How much would Luis Semedo cost?

Semedo’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he will be available to sign for Sunderland as a free agent if he does opt to make the switch to the Stadium of Light.

As long as Benfica do not agree a new contract with the player then they will be unable to negotiate a fee with the Championship club for the signing.

However, given the competition from rival clubs, it would not come as a surprise if the player received a noticeable fee and wage package to tempt him to move to Wearside.

Would Luis Semedo be a good signing for Sunderland?

This is a potentially exciting signing for Sunderland given the reputation he has earned for his performances at underage level.

Taking the leap to senior level can be unpredictable and players often perform very differently to how is expected.

Making the move from Portugal to England will only complicate things further in his development.

But given how well young players have been encouraged to succeed at Sunderland, this could prove an ideal fit for him.

If he can deliver on his potential, then this could be a real coup for Tony Mowbray’s side.