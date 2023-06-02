Sunderland are closing in on sealing a six-figure deal for Central Coast Mariners defender Nectarios Triantis, according to beIN Sports Australia.

It is understood that the Black Cats have agreed a transfer fee of around $500,000 AUD (£264k) with the A-League outfit for the 20-year-old.

The Australian, who has represented his country at Under-20 level, joined the Mariners last year following a spell with the Western Sydney Wanderers.

How has Nectarios Triantis fared this season amid Sunderland's interest?

During the current campaign, Triantis has been deployed on a regular basis by his current side in the heart of defence.

In the 24 league appearances that he has made for Central Coast, the centre-back has managed to show some real signs of promise.

Currently averaging an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.04 in the A-League, Triantis has made 1.8 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 2.7 clearances per fixture.

Triantis has also won 1.5 aerial duels per match, and has recorded a pass success rate of 86%.

Yet to make an error which has directly led to a goal in this division, the defender is expected to feature for the Mariners in the A-League Grand Final tomorrow against Melbourne City.

This could turn out to be Triantis' final appearance for Central Coast if this particular report is accurate.

Sunderland are said to have tracked Triantis for a considerable period of time and were forced to act quickly in this particular pursuit due to the fact that the defender was attracting interest from sides across Europe.

The Black Cats will be aiming to bolster their chances of launching another push for promotion later this year by drafting in some fresh faces over the course of the upcoming window.

Tony Mowbray's side narrowly missed out on a place in the Championship play-off final last month as they suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Luton Town.

Will Triantis be able to make an immediate impact for Sunderland if a deal is finalised?

Given that Triantis has spent his career playing for Australian sides, it may take him some time to adapt to life in the Championship if he seals a switch to Sunderland.

However, when you consider Mowbray's impressive track-record of developing young players, it would not be at all surprising if the defender goes on to eventually establish himself as a key member of the club's squad.

The arrival of the Australian may force the likes of Daniel Ballard and Danny Batth to take their games to new heights, which in turn could have a positive impact on Sunderland's fortunes during the 2023/24 campaign.