Sunderland closing in on loan deal for player from Premier League club

Sunderland are finally set to add another left-back to their squad in the form of Southampton youngster Jake Vokins, according to Roker Report.

Lee Johnson has been on the hunt for a new player in that role with just Callum McFadzean a healthy option right now as Denver Hume is on the sidelines.

Scott Tanser and Josh Doig – both plying their trade in the Scottish Premiership – have been linked with the Black Cats this month, but Johnson is set to go in a different direction by bringing in a Premier League loanee.

Vokins is a back-up currently to Saints full-back Ryan Bertrand, and actually started in their most recent league encounter against Arsenal, playing 67 minutes of the 3-1 loss.

After spending most of the current season on the bench or with the under-23 squad though, it looks as though Vokins will be allowed to move to Wearside for the rest of the season to continue his development.

Vokins has been capped by England at different three youth levels so he is clearly highly-rated, and it’s likely that he will be thrust straight into Johnson’s starting line-up, as Ralph Hasenhuttl won’t be sending the 20-year-old out to sit on the bench.

It seems that Vokins will follow Jordan Jones in the arrival doors of the Stadium of Light, with the Rangers winger set to join the Black Cats for the rest of the season to bolster Johnson’s pool of wingers.

The Verdict

With McFadzean not performing too well by all accounts, left-back looks to be the area of the pitch that Johnson has needed to add to the most.

And with Vokins being entrusted with a Premier League start this week, you have to imagine that he’s more-than good enough to be starting week in, week out at a League One outfit.

This seems like the type of loan move that will elevate Vokins into a potential Championship starter next season, before then developing into a Premier League player – Sunderland fans will just be hoping this is made official soon as the lack of progress on incomings in this transfer window has been alarming indeed.