Sunderland closing in on latest summer signing

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of free agent goalkeeper Remi Matthews, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are gearing up for another promotion push in League One after they fell short of the play-offs last season – with the 2019/20 campaign curtailed and finished using unweighted points-per-game.

Phil Parkinson needs reinforcements between the sticks after Jon McLaughlin left the North East club to join Rangers earlier this summer.

That leaves Lee Burge as the Black Cats first-choice goalkeeping option but it appears they’re closing in on bringing in another.

Nixon has reported on Twitter that a deal for Matthews is not far away.

Sunderland. Keeper Remi Matthews move getting close. Free agent. Played for Parkinson at Bolton. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 20, 2020

The 26-year-old played under Parkinson at Bolton and is a free agent after leaving the North West club at the end of the season.

It appears that the shot-stopper is nearing a reunion with his former boss and close to becoming the Black Cats third free agent signing of the summer – after Bailey Wright and Aiden O’Brien.

He made 38 appearances and produce some impressive displays for a Bolton side that were up against it last term and were relegated to League Two.

The Verdict

This looks like a good move to me and a shrewd bit of business.

There weren’t a huge amount of positives for Bolton last term but the performances of Matthews was one of them. He has shown his quality at League One level and should be a safe pair of hands as Sunderland look to launch their promotion push.

Clearly, Parkinson is a fan of him as he is keen on the reunion and that should help him settle.