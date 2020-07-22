Sunderland closing in on fresh transfer agreement

Sunderland are closing in on a deal for free agent Bailey Wright, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Wright joined Sunderland on loan from Bristol City in the January transfer window, and slotted straight into the team upon his arrival on Wearside.

The 27-year-old made a positive impression for the Black Cats in his first five appearances for the club, but an ankle ligament injury in a 1-0 victory over Oxford United saw him miss the remainder of the season.

The Australian is now on the lookout for a new club after being released by Bristol City upon the expiry of his contract at Ashton Gate, with Sunderland right at the front of his queue in the race for his signature.

As per the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats are now closing in on a deal to land Wright’s services on a free transfer, as Phil Parkinson looks to bolster his defensive options.

Having previously announced that they would be letting go of two centre-backs in Alim Ozturk and Jack Baldwin, Parkinson will be keen to bring in another centre-half or two this summer.

The Verdict

The addition of Bailey Wright on a free transfer would be a very smart one, I feel.

He only played five times for the club in 2019/20 due to the season being cut short, but he looked like a solid player who added real calmness to the back-line.

With a full pre-season under his belt, he could be a leader and a key figure for Parkinson as he looks to guide Sunderland towards promotion next season.