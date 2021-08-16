Sunderland closing in on transfer agreement for Premier League player

Sunderland are in talks with Everton over a proposed loan move for Nathan Broadhead, as per the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats have made the perfect start to 2021/22 with back to back 2-1 wins over Wigan Athletic and Milton Keynes Dons. Ross Stewart has got on the scoresheet in both encounters but with the future of Will Grigg remaining uncertain Lee Johnson is keen to bring in some cover in attacking areas.

The vast majority of Broadhead’s football so far in his career has been played in Premier League 2, which has to change soon with him turning 24 in April.

The former Wales U21 international chipped in with three goals and three assists in 22 outings for Burton Albion on loan in 2019/20 and will be looking to showcase his ability in the third tier once more this season.

Broadhead is a versatile forward, adding to his potential value to the Black Cats, comfortable playing in any role in a front four, however he has seemingly matured into a central striker, bagging 11 goals and three assists when deployed through the middle 12 times for the Toffees’ U23 side last term.

The move would be worthwhile even without Grigg’s departure, as the games come thick and fast in the relentless Football League calendar, Broadhead would definitely have a critical role to play at some stage.

The Verdict

Sunderland would be signing a hungry 23-year-old with a point to prove, and experience at League One level. With Stewart in immaculate form there will be time for a gradual bedding in period for Broadhead in the first team.

Which can only be a positive in ensuring that the Welshman conducts himself in line with Johnson’s ideas. Despite the impressive start, the pressure is on whenever Sunderland play in League One and should players dip in and out of form throughout the campaign, it is crucial Johnson has the alternatives in his armoury to add some freshness into the side.

They travel to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s hardworking Burton Albion on Tuesday night looking for three wins in three.

Sunderland fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Black Cats transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Corry Evans arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer. True or False? True False