Sunderland closing in on deal for 32-y/o as January window approaches

It’s set to be a pivotal January transfer window for Sunderland.

The Black Cats have endured a torrid season so far with their promotion hopes all-but over.

Phil Parkinson’s side find themselves in 15th in League One – seven points from the top six and nine from the automatic promotion spots.

For Parkinson January represents an opportunity to make his own mark on the squad and that’s something that would certainly be the case based on reports.

According to Football Insider, the Black Cats are plotting a move to re-sign Ben Alnwick.

The goalkeeper came through the academy at the Stadium Of Light before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.

Since then the 32-year-old has played for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient and Peterborough before moving to Bolton Wanderers in 2016.

He stayed with the Trotters until earlier this month when he decided to mutually terminate his deal.

Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad and the opportunity to sign their former academy star for free could be very appealing.

The verdict

A move for Ben Alnwick certainly makes sense for Sunderland.

As well as coming through the ranks at the Stadium Of Light, the 32-year-0ld has played under Phil Parkinson meaning that he could easily be a realistic target for the Black Cats.

Add into that the fact that he’ll be available on a free and this could be a bit of a no-brainer.