Sunderland closing in on deal for 27-year-old midfielder

Sunderland are keen to sign midfielder Carl Winchester from Forest Green Rovers, a report from The Sunderland Echo has claimed.

Winchester previously worked with recently appointed Sunderland manager Lee Johnson at Oldham Athletic, and it now seems as though a reunion between the two could be on the cards at The Stadium of Light.

According to this latest report, it is thought that a deal to take Winchester to the Black Cats is close to being agreed, as Johnson looks to build a squad capable of taking Sunderland back to the Championship in the next few months.

Since joining Forest Green from Cheltenham back in the summer of 2018, Winchester has made 112 appearances in all competitions for the League Two promotion chasers, scoring 11 goals.

As things stand, there are just six months remaining on Winchester’s contract with Forest Green, meaning the 27-year-old could leave the club for free at the end of the season, if no deal is agreed before then.

The Verdict

It does look as though this could be a decent deal for Sunderland.

The Black Cats do seem to have struggled for form and consistency in the centre of the park so far this season, so you can understand their desire to add to their ranks in that position in January.

Given Johnson has already worked with Winchester at Oldham, you feel this particular deal makes sense, given the Sunderland boss ought to know how to get the best out of the midfielder.

Indeed, with Winchester’s contract expiring at the end of this season, this is unlikely to be a particularly expensive deal, meaning this could work well for Sunderland from a financial perspective as well, in what is a challenging period for the vast majority of clubs.