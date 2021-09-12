Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

Sunderland closing in on agreement for Everton coach

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sunderland are said to be close to bringing in Everton coach Phil Jevons to work with the first team, as per a recent post on Twitter by football journalist Alan Nixon. 

The 42-year-old former striker has been working with Everton’s under-18s for the past few seasons and now looks set to embark on a new challenge with the Black Cats at first team level.

Jevons would be joining the club at a very positive time, with Lee Johnson’s side currently sitting top of Sky Bet League One after seeing off Accrington Stanley by two goals to one on Saturday thanks to strikes from Dan Neil and Carl Winchester.

The coach has also held various other roles in the youth department with the Toffees and will now be seeking to make his mark at a senior level after earning his corn at Goodison Park over the years.

Meanwhile Sunderland will be back in league action next weekend as they travel to the Highbury Stadium to take on Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict 

This is another step in the right direction for the Black Cats who seem to have a lot of momentum behind them heading into the more formative stages of the campaign.

Jevons is highly experienced at youth level and will now add some more quality to the first team staff moving forwards.

It shows that Sunderland are still looking to think outside the box with their recruitment in the dugout and Johnson will no doubt benefit from having a fresh pair of eyes on his side.

Things are going to plan for the club at present and it is now important that their stay the course and build a lead over their rivals at the top of the League One standings, with expectations being as high as ever.


