Sunderland close to transfer breakthrough as they chase 24-y/o

Sunderland are expected to complete the signing of Ross Stewart from Ross County as they finally look to bring in a new striker.

It’s no secret that Lee Johnson has been desperate to bring in a new number nine this month, with the current options at the club, apart from Charlie Wyke, struggling to make an impact.

And, Stewart’s name is one that has popped up regularly in the past few weeks, but no agreement had been reached.

However, a deal is likely to go through before tomorrow’s deadline, with the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (14:18) revealing that the move is close.

They claim that an offer has now been accepted by Ross Country from the League One side, which means the player will then head to Wearside for further talks and a medical if all goes well.

Interestingly, the update also states that Sunderland have seen off competition from Aberdeen for the 24-year-old.

Stewart has scored two goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, and hit seven in 21 in the previous campaign.

The verdict

This is good news for Sunderland, as they clearly need another striker and even though Stewart hasn’t been clinical this season, he does have a lot to offer.

Playing alongside a target man like Wyke could work out for Stewart, so it’s the potential for an exciting partnership for Johnson.

After a frustrating window for Sunderland so far, this could make it an exciting end, and you would expect this to get over the line now.

