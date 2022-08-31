Sunderland close to permanent deal for second France U19 international

Sunderland‘s permanent deal for 19-year-old Le Havre midfielder Abdoullah Ba is almost done, according to The Athletic’s Michael Walker.

EFL clubs are pushing to get their final business done before the transfer window closes tomorrow and it appears it could be a busy period for the Championship club.

New manager Tony Mowbray has been appointed while there are set to be a flurry of new arrivals at the Stadium of Light in the final days of the summer window.

Walker has reported that as well as a loan move for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo and a loan-to-buy deal for PSG’s Edouard Michut, Sunderland’s permanent signing of Ba is almost done.

The defensive midfielder is one of Michut’s France U19 teammates and has played every Ligue 2 game for Le Havre this term.

Reports in France have suggested the Black Cats will pay €1 million (£859,106) for the teenager, who is out of contract in the summer and has been unwilling to sign a new deal.

Ba is expected to have a medical at Sunderland today.

The Verdict

It looks as though it’s going to be a very exciting end to the summer window for Sunderland, who are set to add three impressive young players.

While both Michut and Diallo have been linked previously, the move for Ba appears to have come a little out of nowhere.

The Frenchman featured 18 times in Ligue 2 last term but was little more than a bit-part player and has established himself as more of a regular fixture in the early weeks of the new season.

It’s a signing that bolsters Mowbray’s midfield options but is likely one more with the future in mind.