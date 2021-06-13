Sunderland close to beating Burnley and Brighton in race for 20-year-old  

Sunderland are close to securing a move for goalkeeper Jacob Carney who is set to be available on a free transfer, according to the latest update from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

It was reported by The Sun on Sunday (16/05/2021, p59) that the Black Cats had come in with an offer for the 20-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window. The report added that it was expected he would be set to leave Manchester United during the window with his contract set to run out.

The same report also claimed that both Premier League Burnley and Brighton were also potentially interested in making a move for Carney this summer. It was also believed that Burnley had also rivalled Sunderland in making an offer for the 20-year-old’s services.

However, according to the latest update from Nixon, Sunderland now look to have won the race for his signature with the Black Cats close to finalising the move for the 20-year-old.

That could be a major sign of intent for the League One side if they are able to beat off competition from the Premier League to secure Carney’s signature this summer.

Chelsea. Will loan out keeper Nathan Baxter. Hull keen and Sunderland poss. Sunderland close to deal for Man U freebie keeper Jacob Carney. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

The Verdict

This sounds like it could potentially be a very encouraging transfer that Sunderland are set to wrap up here. Carney is clearly a player with a lot of potential and also someone that now needs to find a permanent home where he can be developed over the next few years and potentially handed chances to impress in the first-team squad of his next club.

Sunderland seems like the best destination for Carney considering that he would struggle to get into both Burnley’s and Brighton’s respective starting line-ups in the top-flight in the near future. However, you would expect him to be able to challenge for a spot in the team at the Stadium of Light over the next season or so.

Beating off those teams to sign Carney would show that Sunderland are still an attractive proposition for players of potential. It would symbolise that the Black Cats intend to bring in and develop exciting talents over the next few years which is the approach they should be adopting.